Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
Robert Jay Katz Obituary
Robert Jay Katz, 60. Loving father of Genna (Cory) Friedman and Elliott (Fiancee Courtney Deer) Katz. Proud grandfather of Leo Friedman. Adored son of Marcia and the late Ruben Katz. Dear brother of Lawrence (Lisa) Katz, Helaine (Alan) Katz-Ratskoff and Howard (Jill) Katz. Cherished uncle of Rebecca, Sarah, Marlee, Ilana, Hannah, Hayden and Lily. Service Thursday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to JUF, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
