|
|
Robert Jay Maslowsky of Skokie. Cherished son of the late Bernard and late Rose Maslowsky; beloved brother of Sidney (Marci) Maslowsky and the late Leonard Maslowsky; loving uncle of Amy (Brian) Urban and Beth (Matthew) Schlarb; proud great uncle of Tyler, Luke, Nolan and Riley; dear friend and confidant of Lori Arthur. Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions to your favorite companion animal charity appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020