Robert "Bob" Jenkins, native of Portlaoise Ireland, passed away on November 15, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Joan; loving father of Joan (Brian) Byrne, David (Deborah Bautista), Marie (Michael) Scholl, Theresa (Ken Nagel), Robert (Jackie) and William (Brittany); cherished grandpa of Samantha, Emma, Norah, Molly, CJ, Riley, James, Matilda and Gus. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name can be made to church. Memorial gathering Tuesday,10 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 4640 N. Ashland Ave. Chicago until 11 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery. For info www.lawrencefh.com or (773) 736 -2300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019