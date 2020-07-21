Robert Jensen Hummel, 85, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He was the husband of Juliana (nee Traut) Hummel, his loving wife of 63 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four sons Robert (Cynthia nee Weiler), William (Julie nee Yankovich), John (Louise nee Heldring) and Eric (Julie nee Wallace) and grandchildren Brooke (Yellen), Natalie, Alison, Alexandra, Amy, Claudia, Peter, Matthew, Elise, Christopher, Richard, Patrick and Jack. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert John and Thelma (nee Jensen) Hummel. Bob Hummel was a true conservative patriarch: intelligent, stern, direct and generous. His presence will be dearly missed.
