1/1
Robert Jensen Hummel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Jensen Hummel, 85, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He was the husband of Juliana (nee Traut) Hummel, his loving wife of 63 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four sons Robert (Cynthia nee Weiler), William (Julie nee Yankovich), John (Louise nee Heldring) and Eric (Julie nee Wallace) and grandchildren Brooke (Yellen), Natalie, Alison, Alexandra, Amy, Claudia, Peter, Matthew, Elise, Christopher, Richard, Patrick and Jack. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert John and Thelma (nee Jensen) Hummel. Bob Hummel was a true conservative patriarch: intelligent, stern, direct and generous. His presence will be dearly missed.

Please refer to Derrick Funeral Home for more information (derrickfuneralhome.com).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-2031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Beth Kelly
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved