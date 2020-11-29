1/1
Robert J. Chiocca, age 73, a resident of Manteno, passed away Saturday November 14th 2020. He was born December 29th 1946 in Chicago. He served his country proudly and with honor in the US Army First Infantry Division, and is a Vietnam Veteran. Robert along with his wife (Judy) owned and operated Manteno Bowl for many years. He dedicated many years to the Lions Club and was also the president. He is survived by children; Robert W. (Mara), Karen (Walter) Rybicki grandchildren; Janessa, and siblings; Basil (Kathryn Dec.), Anthony & Marianna (Grover). He was preceded in death by his wife Judy A Chiocca, siblings Frank, Barbara & Darlene. Services and interment will be held next spring when a proper military service can be given at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. For information on services please text Robert at 630 205 8985 or email at rwchiocca@yahoo.com. Or sign the guest book at www.beidelmankunschfh.com . Memorials to Midwest Dachsund Rescue. 2023 Ridgewood St., Highland, IN 46322. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 27, 2020
Miss you dad
Karen Rybicki
Daughter
