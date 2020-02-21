|
|
Dr. Robert John Duresa, D.D.S.,M.S.P.H. age 85 of Barrington Hills. At peace in Christ Feb. 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Bonnie, Loving father of Connie (Joe) Brennan, Dr. Roberta (Michael) Pannitto, D.V.M., Cathie and Richard. Fond grandfather of Nicole and Michael Robert Pannitto, Dear brother of Carol (Don) Winkler. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-8:00 PM, Funeral Monday 10:00 AM at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood. Interment and Military Honors following at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to ducks.org or shrinershospitalsforchildren.org appreciated 847-432-3878.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020