|
|
Robert John Spencer of Northbrook, IL, formerly of Tamworth, Australia, passed away peacefully February 20, 2019. He was a loving husband to Maureen, devoted father to his two girls, Karen Welanetz (Robert) and Hayley Holmes, a beloved brother to Don Spencer and the late Bette Bradbery, and fond brother-in-law to Corinna de Beer. Robert was an adoring grandfather to Jack and Parker Welanetz and Lilly, Gracie and Emma Holmes. He will be dearly missed by so many including his family and friends in Australia and friends around the world. A memorial service for Robert will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm at The Village Presbyterian Church (1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Village Presbyterian Church in Northbrook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019