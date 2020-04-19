|
|
Robert (Bob) Vecchione, Sr., 92, of Wood Dale, Illinois, left to join the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and join his wife of 62 years, Irene (nee Damato) in heaven. Born February 6, 1928, in Chicago to Roseann and Dominick (Red), Bob was the oldest of four siblings, Gloria (Anthony, deceased), Dominic (Sandy) and Michael (deceased). Bob is survived by his three children, Robert (Mary), Cheryl Kurtz (Les) and Mary Jo Powers (Dan); nine grandchildren, Amy, Brian, Bobby, Michelle, Christina, Julie, Vincent, Matthew and Luke; and eight great grandchildren, Mariah, Ayden, Madison, Nora, Holden, Charlotte, Harper and Patrick. Affectionately known as "Pop," he was well known for his infectious smile and uncanny ability to converse with any and all who crossed his path. As they say, Pop never met a stranger. He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was always there to offer positive reinforcement from the dugout, sideline or under the basket. His fear of flying did not inhibit his ability to travel across the country and attend the NCAA Men's Final Four each year beginning in 1985, where he made lifelong friendships and created unforgettable memories. Bob will be missed in the mornings when he would let himself into Dom and Sandy's house for coffee and each Wednesday when he traveled by train to the "Old Neighborhood' to have lunch with his sister Gloria. Luckily, for all that knew him, there are countless memories that will become treasures in the years ahead. There will be a celebration of life later this summer and Bob's ashes will be buried at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery next to his mother and father. The family suggest contributions be made to Bob's childhood parish, The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii. https://www.givecentral.org/location/78/event/19094
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020