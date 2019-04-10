Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Johnson Obituary
Robert A. Johnson, 88, of Chicago, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019 at The Clare in Chicago. Born February 19, 1931 in Morris, IL, he was the son of the late Kelly and Irene Johnson.Funeral services will be held at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, with visitation one hour before the time of service.Memorial gifts can be directed to Park Street Church in Mazon, IL, or to the Robert A. Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund, Bradley University, 1501 West Bradley Avenue, Peoria, IL 61625.Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now