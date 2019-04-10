|
Robert A. Johnson, 88, of Chicago, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019 at The Clare in Chicago. Born February 19, 1931 in Morris, IL, he was the son of the late Kelly and Irene Johnson.Funeral services will be held at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, with visitation one hour before the time of service.Memorial gifts can be directed to Park Street Church in Mazon, IL, or to the Robert A. Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund, Bradley University, 1501 West Bradley Avenue, Peoria, IL 61625.Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019