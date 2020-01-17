|
Robert Schlotzer, 86, died peacefully at home on January 12, 2020 in Land O' Lakes, FL.
"Bob" was Born in Sombor, Serbia on September 11, 1933. After immigrating to Southern Germany, he met his wife Anna and they were married in 1963. They came to the United States together in 1967. Bob was an electrician & machinist who opened his own business in 1978, his wife managing the office while raising their two children. He loved photography, playing the organ and was an active Ham Radio hobbyist with the call sign NV9R.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Anna Schlotzer (Gross), daughter Yvonne (Mitchell), granddaughter Arianna, of Land O' Lakes, FL and son Eric, grandchildren Evangeline, Rafe and Rook of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
Donations may be sent in lieu of flowers for Anna's continued medical care:
Robert Schlotzer, 3989 Round Table Ct., Land O Lakes, FL 34638
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020