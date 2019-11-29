Home

St James Catholic Church
820 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. James Church
820 Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
820 Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Robert Joseph Bielecki


1937 - 2019
Robert Joseph Bielecki Obituary
Robert Joseph Bielecki

October 25, 1937-November 21, 2019

Bob was born Oct. 25, 1937 in Chicago to Florence (Kawa) and Joseph Bielecki

He was a graduate of Northwestern University with a degree in speech, while a student as he traveled back and forth, only missed one day of school in his entire school career. He worked for Chicago Aerial Survey for 25 years. He was a die-hard Cubs and Blackhawks fan. He was an avid photographer, and had a sense of humor that has rubbed off on all his children and kept the grandchildren entertained.

Robert is survived by his wife Donna (nee Blanchard) of 42 years. His sister Nancy (the late Frank) Saloum

Father to Louis & Diana (nee Cassata) Bielecki, Lisa & Paul Gasior, Maria Bielecki, Sheila Bielecki & Tony Bravo, Doug Bielecki & Gina .

He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Joshua (Sarah) Bielecki, Jasmine (Santino) Cordilla, Jesus Garcia III, Brittni, Zach (Rachelle) Gasior and Jake (Kathleen) Gasior, Clark, Nicholas and Chase Finkelstein, Ashley and Anthony Bielecki. 3 great grandchildren, Ryder and Lucy Bielecki and Camille Cordilla.

Services will be held Friday Dec. 6, 9am gathering, 10am funeral mass, at St. James Church 820 Arlington Heights Road, in Arlington Heights Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
