Robert Joseph Bielecki
October 25, 1937-November 21, 2019
Bob was born Oct. 25, 1937 in Chicago to Florence (Kawa) and Joseph Bielecki
He was a graduate of Northwestern University with a degree in speech, while a student as he traveled back and forth, only missed one day of school in his entire school career. He worked for Chicago Aerial Survey for 25 years. He was a die-hard Cubs and Blackhawks fan. He was an avid photographer, and had a sense of humor that has rubbed off on all his children and kept the grandchildren entertained.
Robert is survived by his wife Donna (nee Blanchard) of 42 years. His sister Nancy (the late Frank) Saloum
Father to Louis & Diana (nee Cassata) Bielecki, Lisa & Paul Gasior, Maria Bielecki, Sheila Bielecki & Tony Bravo, Doug Bielecki & Gina .
He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Joshua (Sarah) Bielecki, Jasmine (Santino) Cordilla, Jesus Garcia III, Brittni, Zach (Rachelle) Gasior and Jake (Kathleen) Gasior, Clark, Nicholas and Chase Finkelstein, Ashley and Anthony Bielecki. 3 great grandchildren, Ryder and Lucy Bielecki and Camille Cordilla.
Services will be held Friday Dec. 6, 9am gathering, 10am funeral mass, at St. James Church 820 Arlington Heights Road, in Arlington Heights Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019