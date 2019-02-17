|
|
Robert Joseph Greco, 78, of Weeki Wachee, Florida and Chicago, Illinois passed away on February 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; Son, Jeff (Caroline); Daughters, Nicole (Mark) and Lindsay (Nathan); 2 grandchildren, Alex and Emma; and 3 brothers, Jerry, Rick, and Tom. Loved by so many. He will always be remembered for his love of telling jokes, movies, and golf. Celebration of life events to occur at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave, Elmwood Park Saturday, March 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation. For info. 708-823-5122 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019