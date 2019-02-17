Home

The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
Robert Greco
Robert Greco
Robert Joseph Greco

Robert Joseph Greco Obituary
Robert Joseph Greco, 78, of Weeki Wachee, Florida and Chicago, Illinois passed away on February 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; Son, Jeff (Caroline); Daughters, Nicole (Mark) and Lindsay (Nathan); 2 grandchildren, Alex and Emma; and 3 brothers, Jerry, Rick, and Tom. Loved by so many. He will always be remembered for his love of telling jokes, movies, and golf. Celebration of life events to occur at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave, Elmwood Park Saturday, March 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation. For info. 708-823-5122 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
