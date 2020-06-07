Dear Holleb Family:
It's difficult to say goodbye to someone you had a warm and wonderful relationship over many years. We will only think of the great times we had with Bob & Roberta and the so many times Bobby made us smile and laugh. Whether it be on the golf course or at a dinner we always came away with a smile because of his warmth and personality. It was an honor to have known him for some 50 years and he will be missed but not forgotten. The Holleb family will always have a special place in our heart.
With love and sincere sympathy Libby & Buddy
Robert Joseph Holleb, 94, passed away peacefully with his famous glorious sun tan on June 5, 2020, surrounded by his entire family, not long after a special family sing-a-long.
Robert (Bob) was born on May 11,1926 to Esther and Nathan Holleb in Chicago, IL. As a young boy, he met Roberta (Bobbie) Lee Stern, both part of a tight-knit group of friends in the Lakeview neighborhood that remained close for their entire lifetimes. In December, 1948, Bob and Bobbie married and last December celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary!
For more than 10 summers, Bob attended Camp Ojibwa for Boys in Eagle River Wisconsin. It remained an important part of his life and he remained close to the many friendships he created there for the rest of his life. After graduating from Senn High School in 1944, Robert went to the University of Illinois where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity. Post college, he began successfully working in the family wholesale grocery business - Holleb & Company, where he eventually became President and a respected leader within the Foodservice Industry.
Following the sale of Holleb & Company to Kraft Foodservice in 1987, Bob and Bobbie enjoyed retirement in Rancho Mirage, CA and in Racine, Wisconsin: golfing, swimming, and organizing spontaneous neighborhood friend and/or family cocktail parties often including sing-a-longs. He was often found with a big smile, drink in-hand, open-arms and lots of laughter with catch-phrases like "thank god tomorrow's Sunday," "life is good," and his favorite celebratory toast: "here's to MY happiness!"
Robert is survived by his adoring wife Roberta, his children Susie (Howard), Richie (Blanche), Laurie (Bruce), his grandchildren Erika (Joshua), Greg (Stacey), Jason (Tova), Reed, Joey (Stephanie) and his great-grandchildren Hannah, Taylor ,Maya, and Benjamin.
Immense gratitude needs to be given to Manny Rodriguez and Luis Ortiz who helped make Robert's journey happen with dignity, respect, caring and lots of love for him and every member of the family.
The family requests that contributions be made in his memory to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
There will be a private celebration of his life. Contact family members for details.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.