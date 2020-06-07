Dear Holleb Family:

It's difficult to say goodbye to someone you had a warm and wonderful relationship over many years. We will only think of the great times we had with Bob & Roberta and the so many times Bobby made us smile and laugh. Whether it be on the golf course or at a dinner we always came away with a smile because of his warmth and personality. It was an honor to have known him for some 50 years and he will be missed but not forgotten. The Holleb family will always have a special place in our heart.

With love and sincere sympathy Libby & Buddy

Buddy & Libby Hofman

Friend