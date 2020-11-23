Robert Joseph Paley, 87. Beloved husband of Marcia nee Krupinsky. Loving father of Susan (Kevin) Fisher, the late Michael (Rachel Cantor) Paley and the late JoAnne Paley. Proud grandfather of Asher Fisher, Sam and Matthew Paley. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, www.curealz.org
or the ?University of Michigan Law School, 625 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, www.law.umich.edu
or your favorite charity
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com