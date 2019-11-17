Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arl. Hts. Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arl. Hts. Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
Robert Joseph Sizer


1943 - 2019
Robert Joseph Sizer Obituary
Robert Joseph Sizer, 76 of Sun Prairie, WI, formerly Arlington Heights, IL beloved husband of the late Suk Nan "Connie"; loving father of Joy Lahvic (Kevin Rose), and Jane (Michael) Jacobs; loved grandfather of Sean (Marissa) & Lauren Lahvic, Genevieve, Alaina Yun and Joseph Jacobs; dearest great-grandfather of Beryl, R.J. and Nolan Lahvic; cherished brother of Mary Foley John & Tom Sizer; fond uncle of many. Visitation from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts., Rd., Arl. Hts, and Friday from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers contributions to Special Olympics Illinois, c/o Buffalo Grove Police Department, 46 Raupp Boulevard, Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089 appreciated. Funeral Information, obituary, and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
