Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Innocents Catholic Church
Robert Joseph "Bob" Stanislawski

Robert Joseph "Bob" Stanislawski Obituary
Robert Joseph Stanislawski, 72, of Chicago, passed away peacefully in his home on June 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Helen Stanley, and son Christopher. He is survived by his brother, Walter "Laddie" (Mary) Stanislawski; former spouse, Stella Moy; children Kevin (Erica) Stanislawski, Susan (James) Nichols, and Ann Marie (Jonathan) Edwards; grandchildren Katherine and William Nichols; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Robert was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served our country in the Vietnam War. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Innocents Catholic Church at 11:00am on June 8, 2019. He will be interred at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019
