1/
Robert K. Brocker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert K. Brocker, age 100. Proud Navy Veteran of WWII served aboard the USS New Mexico. Long time resident of Park Ridge IL. and most recently Central Baptist Village in Norridge. Beloved husband of the late Doris nee Peterson; Loving father of Kenneth (Sherri), Karen (Robert) Sassetti and Keith (Sharon); Cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 4; Caring brother of the late Constance (the late Chuck) Stewart. Visitation Thursday 11:00a.m. until time of service 12:30p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels 6938 W. North Avenue. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. CDC require 50 people at one time in the building. Please pay your respects to the family and exit the funeral home allowing others the same opportunity. Social distancing and facial covering are required. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfunerallhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved