Robert K. Brocker, age 100. Proud Navy Veteran of WWII served aboard the USS New Mexico. Long time resident of Park Ridge IL. and most recently Central Baptist Village in Norridge. Beloved husband of the late Doris nee Peterson; Loving father of Kenneth (Sherri), Karen (Robert) Sassetti and Keith (Sharon); Cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 4; Caring brother of the late Constance (the late Chuck) Stewart. Visitation Thursday 11:00a.m. until time of service 12:30p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels 6938 W. North Avenue. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. CDC require 50 people at one time in the building. Please pay your respects to the family and exit the funeral home allowing others the same opportunity. Social distancing and facial covering are required. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfunerallhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.