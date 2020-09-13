Robert "Robb" K. Finnell, 70, of Schaumburg left us suddenly on Thursday, September 10 after a brief fight with throat cancer. Born in Evergreen Park, IL and graduating from Rich East High School and Southern Illinois University, Robb was a lifelong salesman. Robb is the son of Kay and Pat Finnell. He is survived by his wife Judy, son Robbie (Susan), daughter Reneé (Mike), step-daughters Jennifer (Larry) Browning and Corrine (Bob) Philpot, sisters Wendy and Joy (Jim) King, aunt Bonnie Keck, and many cousins. The family will celebrate Robb's life virtually on Friday, September 18 at noon CT. Email rkayfinnell@gmail.com to receive Zoom details. In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to tunnel2towers.org
.