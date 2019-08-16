|
|
Robert K. Johnson, age 75 of Schaumburg and formerly of Forest Park and Brookfield. Beloved husband of Antoinette "Toni" Johnson. Loving father of Tracey Saflarski, Terri (Michael) Cavello and Robert K. (Dawn) Johnson and stepfather of Kim LeDonne, James (Maria) Coston and Anthony (Michele) Coston. Loving grandfather of Kristen, Carrie, Ana, Joshua, Ryan, Susie, Nando, Danny, Kyle and AJ. Loving great grandfather of Ryker, Colton, Enzo, Jonathan, Jaxson, Jordynn, Nicholas and Liana. Visitation Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3 to 9 PM with the funeral service at 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Adalbert Cemetery Chapel, Niles. Funeral info 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 16, 2019