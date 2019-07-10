|
Robert K Moore, age 89; Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Moore (nee Blake); Loving father of Robert (Nancy) Moore, Lynn (James Haniacek) Hartman, Kathleen (James) Memmesheimer, Susan (the late Garrett) Hueske, Michael (Barbara) Moore and Scott (Melissa) Moore; Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Visitation at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, Oak Lawn, on July 12 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on July 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Oak Lawn. For more information, call 708-636-1193.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019