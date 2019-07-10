Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Robert K Moore, age 89; Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Moore (nee Blake); Loving father of Robert (Nancy) Moore, Lynn (James Haniacek) Hartman, Kathleen (James) Memmesheimer, Susan (the late Garrett) Hueske, Michael (Barbara) Moore and Scott (Melissa) Moore; Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Visitation at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, Oak Lawn, on July 12 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on July 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Oak Lawn. For more information, call 708-636-1193.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
