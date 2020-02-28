Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st Street
Orland Park,, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Robert Karlo Obituary
Robert Karlo, age 80

Loved by his wife Linda. Devoted father of Robin & Kristin (Glenn). Fond brother of Marilyn (Ken) & loving brother-in-law of Holly (Jack). Family and friends will gather at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL. 60462 on Monday, March 2, 2020 for a visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of mass at 10:00 AM, Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery, Willow Springs, IL. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Poor Care Monastery, 12210 Will Cook Road, Palos Park, IL. 60464 or the PADS or Youth Mission Trip programs at Our Lady of the Woods Church. Please make checks payable to the church and place the program name of your choice in the memo section. Services entrusted to Schmaedeke Funeral Home. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
