Rusteberg , Robert Kemper Born August 17, 1925 in Chicago, IL and passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents August and Anna Rusteberg, and his daughter Karen Ryan. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Matilda L. nee Molnar; four children, Wendy (Dennis) Dusek, Robert (JoAnn) Rusteberg, James (Kimberly) Rusteberg, and Susan Bayak; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. During World War II, he proudly served his country as a member of the 8th Airforce Army AirCorp. He achieved his life-long dream of solo flying when he obtained his pilot's license at age 60. He helped establish Panlmatic Company in Elk Grove Village and received various patents during his career. An avid skier, sailor, inventor, scuba diver, and fisherman. Fondly remembered and celebrated for always doing things HIS way! Visitation Friday 12-2:00PM, and funeral service at 2:00pm at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Ent: Acacia Park Cemetery. For info: 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019