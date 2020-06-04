Robert K. Brookman passed away peacefully in his Chicago home on May 31, 2020. He was 78. A longtime estate planning attorney, he took pleasure not just in the practice of law but in the art of it. Many of his clients became part of a kind of extended family that endured over decades. In addition to his professional life, Bob was an avid gardener, an enthusiastic fisherman, a fair-to-middling skier and a compulsive reader - a voracious and astute student of both history and current events. He was devoted to his beloved wife Maureen, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Janet Brookman, three children, Rob, Molly and Matt Brookman, and three stepchildren, David, Jon and Luke Singer. He is also survived by an imposing library of books, both physical and electronic. With that in mind, in lieu of flowers (or chocolate, which he also loved), the family asks that donations in his name be made to Bernie's Book Bank, a 501(c)(3) organization that sources and delivers millions of books to underserved children in the Chicagoland area. https://www.berniesbookbank.org/invest-in-children/
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.