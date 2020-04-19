|
Robert Kenneth Harvey, Sr, 70, of Wadsworth, IL was called to his eternal home by the Lord on April 10, 2020 after a valiant fight. Ken was born on April 18, 1949 in Waukegan, Illinois. He spent his entire life in Lake County, Illinois. He graduated from Warren Township High School in 1967. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1969 and proudly served his country as a soldier in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Cindy, on August 28th, 1971. In 1973, he was hired on to the Waukegan Fire Department, where he served his community for 28 years. Over the years he held several positions at WFD: Firefighter/Paramedic, Union Local 473 President, WFD Bomb Team Commander, Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Chief, prior to retiring as Captain in 2002. After retirement, he became a Trustee for the Village of Wadsworth and maintained this position for the past 13 years. He was a valued member of Gideons International. Ken's family wishes to thank Emily K. Coleman for her article that appeared in the Chicago Tribune and Lake County News Sun highlighting Ken's life and Honor Guard procession from Advocate Condell to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. Service and Interment have taken place privately. Memorial donations in Ken's name may be made to the Waukegan Fire Department Vital Link Fund. https://www.waukeganil.gov/818/Vital-Link Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020