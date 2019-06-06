Robert (Bob) Kingston Rand, devoted husband of Carolyn Joan Rand; beloved father of Lee (Jim), Susan (Carlos), and Sharon; loving grandfather of Ben, Annie, and Lily; younger brother to Donald Rand and older brother to the late Douglas Rand, passed away at his home in Northbrook on May 28, 2019 at the age of 83. Bob was born to Al and Helen (Purves) Rand in DesPlaines, Illinois. He grew up in DesPlaines and was a proud graduate of Maine East High School where he cultivated lifelong friendships and met his wife of 52 years. The couple raised their family in Glenview, living there for nearly 30 years.Robert attended Miami University of Ohio and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity when he was awarded the popular honor of "Ugly Man on Campus." After graduating, Bob spent two years in the U.S. Navy as a yeoman on the USS Basilone during which time he was sent to Washington D.C. to be recognized as Sailor of the Month. According to Bob, his proudest accomplishment was the life he provided for his family. Bob worked at Smith Barney, Harris Upham and Co. as a successful stockbroker for 40 years with barely a day off and even after retiring watched the "ticker tape" religiously. Adored by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many friends, Robert will be remembered for his warm personality, interest in others, humility, honesty, butterfingers, and, most of all, sense of humor. Stories will be told for many years to come of Bob driving circles around the house in his VW Beetle; being treated like a king by the neighborhood kids after claiming to be a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates; playing practical jokes on his mother, sawing off the tree branch on which his ladder rested; and, watching the Cubbies from his chair on the screened-in porch with "Josie" at his side.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on June 22, 2019 at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St, Glenview, IL with a reception to follow at Hackneys, 1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary