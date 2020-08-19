1/
Robert Klebenow
1942 - 2020
Robert Klebenow, age 77, resident of Westmont for 46 years. Beloved husband for 50 years of Patricia, nee King (former 12 year Trustee of Village of Westmont); loving father of Jennifer (Eric) Vander Kooi and Jeffery (Jannette) Klebenow; proud grandfather of Trevor Smith, Evan Strauel, Ashley Klebenow and Kaden Klebenow; dear brother of Marilyn (Frank) Matuch, Jackie Klebenow, Ronald Klebenow, Rose (late Edward) Humbert and the late Madeleine Klebenow. Robert will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of estate sales and automobiles and was known as the "Handy Man" to friends and family. Family and friends will be received at Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services and eulogies at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family - Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 630-852-8000. www.westsuburban.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
21
Service
07:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
