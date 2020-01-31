|
|
Robert Klein, age 85, beloved husband of Anita Klein (nee Simons), happily married for 61 years; loving father of Debra (Greg) Handel and Chuck (Rebecca) Klein; cherished Poppa of Steven (Jenelle) Handel, Becky (Jon-Michael) Coppess, Michael (Angela) Handel, Lindsey and Cameron Klein; adored great-grandfather of seven; much loved brother of Richard (the late Kaete) Klein and brother-in-law of Ellen (the late Jack) Grust. Chapel service Sunday, February 2, 12:15 PM, at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020