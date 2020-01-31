Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Klein Obituary
Robert Klein, age 85, beloved husband of Anita Klein (nee Simons), happily married for 61 years; loving father of Debra (Greg) Handel and Chuck (Rebecca) Klein; cherished Poppa of Steven (Jenelle) Handel, Becky (Jon-Michael) Coppess, Michael (Angela) Handel, Lindsey and Cameron Klein; adored great-grandfather of seven; much loved brother of Richard (the late Kaete) Klein and brother-in-law of Ellen (the late Jack) Grust. Chapel service Sunday, February 2, 12:15 PM, at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now