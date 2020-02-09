|
Robert Kray Kilander passed away in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2020. He was born in Minot, N.D. on May 27, 1943. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and a high school athlete. After graduating first in his class from Kendall College, Bob enrolled in DePaul Law School where he received his Juris Doctor in 1969. He was appointed to Assistant DuPage County State's Attorney where he rose to the position of Head of the Grand Jury Division. In 1973 he entered the private sector as a partner and a litigation attorney in the firm of Laraia & Kilander. Years later, he was asked by State's Attorney Jim Ryan to serve as First Assistant State's Attorney. He was next appointed as an Associate Judge and thereafter elected Circuit Judge where he served as Presiding Judge of the Law Division. Bob eventually led the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court as Chief Judge and was asked to serve as Vice President of the Chief Judges of Illinois. He enjoyed skiing as a young man. He also enjoyed golfing, boating on Lake Michigan, painting, and competing in canoe races. He settled in Saugatuck, Michigan and spent time in Sarasota, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margot, and sons Peter and Bill - sister Martha and Myron Schroeder, Downs, Illinois - brother Don and Jo Kilander, Fargo, North Dakota. There will be a commemorative service in May, to be announced.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020