Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Robert Krzyzewski
Robert John Krzyzewski (Kross), 90, of Wheaton,beloved husband of Ellen, loving father of Robert Jr. (the late Cynthia), proud grandfather of Jennifer (Tom) Gowen, Carly (James) Funk, Katie (Jeremy) Joiner, Jackie (Ed) Kwiatkowski, Barbara, Kirstin and Joseph, great grandfather of 8, brother of the late Joseph and the late Joan. Visitation Thursday, April 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. Funeral Mass, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Info and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019
