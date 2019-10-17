Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
9000 W. 151st Street
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kurey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kurey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kurey Obituary
Age 64. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Gay). Devoted father of Heather (late Salvatore), and Kelsey. Proud grandfather of Gianna. Loving brother of Judy Kurey. Dear brother-in-law of Diane (Joe) Shukstor, Bill Gay, and Jim (René) Gay. Loving uncle of Jamie (Laurie), Kristie (Dave), Morgan, Bryce, Keagan, Rachael, Corey, Brooke, and Grace. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 10:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now