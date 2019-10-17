|
Age 64. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Gay). Devoted father of Heather (late Salvatore), and Kelsey. Proud grandfather of Gianna. Loving brother of Judy Kurey. Dear brother-in-law of Diane (Joe) Shukstor, Bill Gay, and Jim (René) Gay. Loving uncle of Jamie (Laurie), Kristie (Dave), Morgan, Bryce, Keagan, Rachael, Corey, Brooke, and Grace. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 10:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019