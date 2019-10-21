Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
Robert L. Bofman, 62, beloved "brother" and best friend of Elyse Perlman; cherished "dad" of Adam (Sherri) Berns and Josh Berns; adored "grandfather" of Hazel Berns; devoted friend of Donald Levine. Chapel service, Thursday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shalva. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019
