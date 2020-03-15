Home

Robert L. Bunting Sr.

Robert L. Bunting Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Bunting, Sr., age 83; beloved husband of the late Shirley A. Bunting, née Werner; loving father of Barbara (Jerry) Santangelo, Robert Bunting, Jr., and Kathy (Mike Zaremba) Bunting; cherished grandfather of Michael, Brian, Tyra, and Jules; dear step-grandfather of Caitlin and Matthew; step-great-grandfather of Noa and Declan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Private family service and interment at Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to UCP Seguin, 3100 S. Central Ave., Cicero, IL 60804 or www.ucpseguin.org, appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
