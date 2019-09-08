|
|
Robert L. Day was born in Chicago, IL. on January 7, 1935. He was the beloved husband of the late Sheila Hagerty Day and is survived by his loving children Jennifer Day, Elizabeth Day, Peter Day [Linda], Mary Nichols and Rebecca DiLoreto [Marty]; and by his much loved 11 grandchildren Jack, Nick, Joe and Mike Day; Mary, Tony and Phoebe DiLoreto; Sophia and Gavin Nichols and Christopher and Katie Nix.
Mr. Day graduated from St George High School in Evanston and then went on to Northwestern University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and was a member of the N club. He continued on to Law school at Northwestern and served on the board of directors of the Law Review. He also received a Masters in Tax from Georgetown University.
After Graduation Bob served in the JAG Corps in the US Army and then went into private practice for a few years before joining the corporate law departments of several large corporations including FMC Corporation where he retired from in 1998.
Later in life Bob enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a passionate sports fan and in particular a Northwestern Wildcat football fan. He also spent time volunteering with several local organizations such as Meals on Wheels and the Northfield Food Pantry.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of the mass at 10 am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Many thanks and gratitude go to the JourneyCare Hospice services in Glenview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare at journeycare.org/donate. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019