Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights,
1903 E. Euclid Avenue
Arlington Heights, IL
Robert L. Heller


1930 - 2019
Robert L. Heller (Bob) 89, of Inverness; beloved husband of Virginia (nee Keeney); loving father of Kathryn (Steve) Pollard, Ann, John, and the late William Heller, and daughter-in-law Winifred Heller; cherished grandfather to Jane (John) Garb, Elizabeth (Chris) Hoff, Robert (Alexandra), and Stephanie Heller, Kate Krysinski, Lee Krysinski, Rachel (Fiancé Martin Kennedy), Rebecca (Fiancé Anthony Brogni), and Stephen Pollard; and great-grandchildren Alexis Bochat, Benjamin Hoff, Kathryn Garb, Kaitlyn Hoff, Kain Cosmano, and William Garb. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 4 to 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights. Memorial service Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 am, at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Following the service there will be a reception in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
