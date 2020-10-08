Dr. Robert L. Herting Sr., 91 of Park Ridge, IL was born January 26, 1929 in Aurora, IL to the late Herold and Christine (nee Parr) Herting and passed away September 30, 2020. Bob was the beloved husband of Claireen L. (nee Molzan); loving father of Dr. Robert (Nora) Herting Jr.; cherished grandfather of Erika, Bob III, and Nathan Herting; dear brother of the late Bonnie (late Ray) Denell and of the late William (Mary) Herting; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; and friend of many. Visitation was held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3 – 8 PM at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL. Funeral service was held Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 260 N Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Interment was held at Bethania Cemetery in Justice, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church or the University of Illinois College of Medicine. Detailed obituary and guestbook at www.oehlerfuneralhome.com
