Robert L. Kratky
Robert L. Kratky, age 74, of Lombard. Son of the late Libbie nee Miller and the late Frank, both of Lombard. Many other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday November 25 at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, 8:30 AM until Funeral Prayers at 9:30 AM, thence proceeding to Sacred Heart Church, 114 S. Elizabeth St., Lombard, for 10 AM Mass. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lombard Historical Society, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard, IL 60148 or the charity of your choice. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Brust Funeral Home
NOV
25
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Brust Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
