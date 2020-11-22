Robert L. Kratky, age 74, of Lombard. Son of the late Libbie nee Miller and the late Frank, both of Lombard. Many other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday November 25 at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, 8:30 AM until Funeral Prayers at 9:30 AM, thence proceeding to Sacred Heart Church, 114 S. Elizabeth St., Lombard, for 10 AM Mass. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lombard Historical Society, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard, IL 60148 or the charity of your choice
. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com
or call 888-629-0094.