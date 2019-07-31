|
|
Robert L Kustom age 85 of Dixon died Sunday July 28, 2019 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. He was born July 11, 1934 in Chicago the son of Louis and Mary (Henek) Kuskowski. He had worked at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont from 1958 until his retirement in 2018.
Robert earned his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Electrical Engineering from IIT in Chicago and his PhD from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. View his additional professional biography with the obituary at www.thejonesfh.com.
He was a member of St Luke Episcopal Church in Dixon. He was a patron of the arts, enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, and woodworking.
Robert married Dolores Smith Payette March 31, 1986 in Chicago. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Lou Namowicz and step grandson Michael Strutz.
Robert is survived by his wife Dolores, children Brittan (Rebecca) Kustom of Crofton, MD, Todd (Julie) Kustom of Panama City, FL, Jill (Gary) Smith of Stow, MA, grandchildren Madison Kustom, Robert Kustom, Jacqueline Smith, Spencer Smith and Tessa Smith; stepchildren Joseph (Alicia) Payette of Shannon, IL, Mary Concepion of Las Vegas, NV, Denise Kilbourne of Converse, TX, Sharon Payette of Tinley Park, IL, Michelle (Anton) Graff of Yorkville, IL, Rebecca (Michael Nilles) Payette of Charlotte, NC, Matthew Payette of Tucson, AZ, Luke (Traci) Payette of Naperville, IL, step grandchildren Daniel Payette, Aaron Payette, Connor Concepcion, Christopher (Kristin) Kilbourne, Mariah Kilbourne, Steven (Yana) Strutz, Jessica Graff, Justin Graff, Laura Graff, Anneke Nilles, Katrina Nilles, Madelin Payette, Luke Payette Jr and four step great grandchildren.
At Roberts request his body has been donated for scientific study through the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. Memorial donations in the donors choice can be made to organizations of Robert's interests, in the arts or science. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, IL. Condolences can be sent to www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019