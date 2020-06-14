Robert L. Maiorca
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Maiorca passed away on June 3, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Born to Ann and Santo Maiorca on April 16, 1948, Bob was a long time resident of La Grange Park. The Adored father of Tammy Ryan: beloved grandfather "PaPa Bob" to Brett, Alex, Drew & Nicky. Cherished brother of Mary Ann Maiorca, Sam (Barb) Maiorca and Patti (Frank) Pascoe. Best friend to lifelong buddy John Campise and Carol Maiorca Burnett. Beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by sister Joanie (Keith) Ehlers. Bob had a long military career, retiring in 2008 from Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona with numerous honors. He will be remembered for his charming, fun-loving personality and his deep love of Family, Friends and the USA!. Bob will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Services will be webcast on June 19th to honor and celebrate Bob's life at 12:00pm Bring Funeral Home, Az. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 549, Tucson, Az http://www.vfw549.com/donate


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
webcast
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Memorial Chapel
236 South Scott Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85701
(520) 623-4718
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved