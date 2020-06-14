Robert Maiorca passed away on June 3, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Born to Ann and Santo Maiorca on April 16, 1948, Bob was a long time resident of La Grange Park. The Adored father of Tammy Ryan: beloved grandfather "PaPa Bob" to Brett, Alex, Drew & Nicky. Cherished brother of Mary Ann Maiorca, Sam (Barb) Maiorca and Patti (Frank) Pascoe. Best friend to lifelong buddy John Campise and Carol Maiorca Burnett. Beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by sister Joanie (Keith) Ehlers. Bob had a long military career, retiring in 2008 from Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona with numerous honors. He will be remembered for his charming, fun-loving personality and his deep love of Family, Friends and the USA!. Bob will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Services will be webcast on June 19th to honor and celebrate Bob's life at 12:00pm Bring Funeral Home, Az. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 549, Tucson, Az http://www.vfw549.com/donate
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.