|
|
Robert L. Markson, beloved husband of the late Charlotte nee Witz. Devoted father of Lewis A. (Gwenn) Markson and Debbie Markson. Proud grandfather of Garth, Hilary and Jacob Markson. Dear brother of Alan C. (the late Helen) Markson and Richard A. (Mary) Markson. Services Monday, 12 Noon, at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. Memorials in his memory to Lincolnwood Jewish Congregation A.G. Beth Israel- Educational Fund, 7117 North Crawford Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712, www.ljcagbi.org, would be appreciated. Proud graduate of Cooper Union in New York City. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019