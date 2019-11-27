|
Robert L. Nickele, age 84, of Niles, beloved son of the late Peter and Mary Nickele (nee Zanone); loving brother of the late Louis (Grace) Nickele, Dora (James) Gramarossa, Elena (the late Peter) Bertolini and Richard Nickele; Loving Uncle of the late Thomas (Peggy Ziegler) Gramarossa, Gerald (Vanessa) Gramarossa, Mark (Susan) Nickele, Audrey (John) Pentico, Margie (Thomas) Godbee, Therese Nickele, Peter (Jennifer) Bertolini, the late Paul Bertolini, Julie (John) Murtaugh and Kelly (Brian) Bichkoff; loving great uncle, great great uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Friday 4:00 – 9:00 pm Funeral Saturday family and friends are meeting at Our Lady of Ransom Church 8300 N. Greenwood Ave. Niles, from 9:30 am until Mass 10:00 am. Interment Mt Carmel Cemetery. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019