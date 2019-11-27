Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Robert Nickele
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
8300 N. Greenwood Ave
Niles , IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
8300 N. Greenwood Ave.
Niles , IL
Robert L. Nickele


1935 - 2019
Robert L. Nickele Obituary
Robert L. Nickele, age 84, of Niles, beloved son of the late Peter and Mary Nickele (nee Zanone); loving brother of the late Louis (Grace) Nickele, Dora (James) Gramarossa, Elena (the late Peter) Bertolini and Richard Nickele; Loving Uncle of the late Thomas (Peggy Ziegler) Gramarossa, Gerald (Vanessa) Gramarossa, Mark (Susan) Nickele, Audrey (John) Pentico, Margie (Thomas) Godbee, Therese Nickele, Peter (Jennifer) Bertolini, the late Paul Bertolini, Julie (John) Murtaugh and Kelly (Brian) Bichkoff; loving great uncle, great great uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Friday 4:00 – 9:00 pm Funeral Saturday family and friends are meeting at Our Lady of Ransom Church 8300 N. Greenwood Ave. Niles, from 9:30 am until Mass 10:00 am. Interment Mt Carmel Cemetery. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
