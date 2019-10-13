|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Ronin. Beloved son of the late Beverly and Leonard Ronin. Loving brother of the late Donald (Nancy) Ronin. Adored uncle of Betsy (Joe) Zowada and Patty (Joe) Flaherty. Devoted great uncle to Nick Zowada, P.J., Shannon, Jack, Danny, and Joey Flaherty. Friend to all who knew him. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle Street #1200, Chicago, IL 60602 or www.jdrf.org. Info., 847-901-4012 or visit Bob's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019