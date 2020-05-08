Robert L. Schmitt, age 80, of Skokie. Proprietor of Robert's Office Supplies and Equipment, Inc., Skokie. Beloved husband of Natalie Shepelenko and the late Rosemary, nee Tiltges; dear father of Steven R. and Julie Ann; loving grandfather of Troy, Pierre, and Rosie; fond brother of the late Roy and Bernard A.; cherished uncle of Doris (Richard) Royal and Donna, Michael (Colleen) and Mark (Margo) Schmitt. Services are private. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie, at a later date. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 8 to May 14, 2020.