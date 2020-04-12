Home

Robert L. Segal, 63, died on April 8, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Joan Lake for 24 years. He was the son of Harvey Segal, who predeceased him, and is survived by his mother, Beverly Segal, and his sisters, Paula Vitaris (Rich) of Avondale Estates, GA, and Karen Segal (Jill) of New York, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was a management consultant for Frank Lynn and Associates for over 30 years. He was also a brilliant photographer, never far from his camera. He was fascinated by architecture, particularly of his adopted city Chicago, and he spoke to groups and wrote a blog about Chicago's architectural landmarks. He and his wife raised many Gordon Setters who were frequent posers for his camera. Bob had a phenomenal sense of humor. He earned an MBA in marketing from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Georgetown University.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
