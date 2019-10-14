|
ELGIN - Robert L. "Bob" Thrasher, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home in Elgin, IL, surrounded by his family. Bob was born December 21, 1933 in Birmingham, Alabama to Eugene W. and Ruth Thrasher. He is survived by wife Elizabeth "Betsy", daughters Delia and Keira, son Eugene "Jack", granddaughter Erin and grandsons Ryder, Vance and Ian. He worked in public relations for the Christmas Seal Organization, the Illinois Nurses Association and Scandinavian Airline System. He was also president of the Chicago Publicity Club and cofounded the Organization of the North East in Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods. A memorial service will be held on Saturday Oct. 19 from 1-4PM with services at 2PM at the American Legion Hall, Post 57, 820 N. Liberty St. in Elgin, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019