Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Hall, Post 57
820 N. Liberty St.
Elgin, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
American Legion Hall, Post 57
820 N. Liberty St
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thrasher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Thrasher


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Thrasher Obituary
ELGIN - Robert L. "Bob" Thrasher, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home in Elgin, IL, surrounded by his family. Bob was born December 21, 1933 in Birmingham, Alabama to Eugene W. and Ruth Thrasher. He is survived by wife Elizabeth "Betsy", daughters Delia and Keira, son Eugene "Jack", granddaughter Erin and grandsons Ryder, Vance and Ian. He worked in public relations for the Christmas Seal Organization, the Illinois Nurses Association and Scandinavian Airline System. He was also president of the Chicago Publicity Club and cofounded the Organization of the North East in Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods. A memorial service will be held on Saturday Oct. 19 from 1-4PM with services at 2PM at the American Legion Hall, Post 57, 820 N. Liberty St. in Elgin, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.