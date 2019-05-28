Robert L. Tison, age 86 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Hillside Rehab and Care Center in Yorkville, IL. He was born on April 27, 1933 in Hammond, IN the son of Leon and Margaret (Robert) Tison.Robert was united in marriage to Bonita Toepper and they spent the next many happy years together until her passing in 1988. He was than later united in marriage to Char Williams and they were happily together until her passing in 2015. Mr. Tison was a Veteran of The United States Navy. He was formerly employed for many years as a Meteorological Technician for the National Weather Service. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.Robert is survived by his daughter, Kelli (Neil) Hogan; his grandchildren, Katie Hogan, Colleen (Rick) Camp, Neil Hogan, Jr. all of Geneva, IL, Cheryl (Bob) Dennin, Scot (Kym) Williams, Michael (Kristina) Williams and Preston Williams; his great-grandchildren, Brinley Hogan, Logan Williams and Tyler Williams; and his brother, James (Barbara) Tison of Augusta, GA; his nephew Christopher (Teresa) Tison and his niece, Jennifer Wolfgang.He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Margaret Tison; his spouses, Bonnie Tison and Char Tison; also a brother, Glenn Tison.A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL. Interment will be private.Friends may visit from 5:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary