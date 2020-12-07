Robert L Wieseneck (1937-2020), Former President and CEO of Sears Payment Systems (SPS, Inc.), succumbed to cancer on Saturday, Dec 5th, surrounded by his family.
Robert (Bob) was the only member of his family to be born in the U.S. His parents Frances Metzger Wieseneck and Morris Wieseneck, and brother Henry Wieseneck immigrated from Germany to the U.S. in 1935. Bob is survived by his wife Suzanne (Sue) whom he married on the 4th of July, 1965, and children Jill (Jeff) and David (Samantha) and grandchildren Max and Zephyr W. Schroeder, and Murray and Helena Wieseneck.
Bob graduated from University of Chicago Lab School in 1953. He attended the University of Illinois and graduated from Roosevelt University in 1958 with a degree in accounting.
He served in the army in 1961 and was reactivated during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He received his MBA from University of Chicago in 1963 with a major in Mathematical Methods in Computers.
Bob's combination of creativity, math and communication skills led to a successful and fulfilling 35 year career at Sears and Sears Payment Systems. As Sears was making the transition from manual processing, he was at the forefront, developing and implementing electronic Data Processing System applications in Credit, Catalogue Distributions, and Inventory. He later worked on Prodigy, one of the first online in home computer networking systems formed by Sears, IBM and CBS. In 1984 he became director of corporate planning. He also engineered the first electronic filing of income tax transactions between the IRS and H & R Block.
In 1987 Bob became CEO of Sears Payment Systems (SPS), a company that processed private label credit cards. He took the company public (Paynet) in 1992. In 1998 SPS was sold to Associates Financial.
Bob was a natural sportsman, being a lettered basketball, tennis and track athlete in his youth, and an avid tennis player and golfer in adulthood. He left behind a museum's worth of golf and tennis trophies.
Bob had a passion for theatre and music that was demonstrated by his never-ending joyous singing of Broadway tunes. He and Sue spent summers under the stars at Ravinia. Bob also loved a good card game, playing cribbage with his grandkids, poker with his buddies, and couples bridge until late in life.
Bob had a strong sense of duty towards his community which developed into an active philanthropic life. With Sue, he not only gave financially to a broad variety of organizations, but also leant his time and expertise to their development. He served on the boards of many non-profits such as Apple Tree Theatre and Auditorium Theatre. Bob believed strongly in supporting education and equity. He served on the board of Roosevelt University, as well as organizations that offered scholarships to college such as the Phoenix Pact for North Lawndale College Prep. He also served on the board of Employee Connections, an organization that trains and finds employment for individuals in Lake County.
Most of all, Bob's humor and warmth will be missed. He loved sharing a joke with his friends and family. He was a gentle teaser with a sly smile.
In lieu of flowers remembrances to http://roosevelt.edu/give
, would be appreciated.
Private graveside services are necessary. Family and friends that cannot attend the services can view them live Tuesday, December 8, 11 AM or anytime after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com