1/2
Robert L. Wieseneck
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L Wieseneck (1937-2020), Former President and CEO of Sears Payment Systems (SPS, Inc.), succumbed to cancer on Saturday, Dec 5th, surrounded by his family.

Robert (Bob) was the only member of his family to be born in the U.S. His parents Frances Metzger Wieseneck and Morris Wieseneck, and brother Henry Wieseneck immigrated from Germany to the U.S. in 1935. Bob is survived by his wife Suzanne (Sue) whom he married on the 4th of July, 1965, and children Jill (Jeff) and David (Samantha) and grandchildren Max and Zephyr W. Schroeder, and Murray and Helena Wieseneck.

Bob graduated from University of Chicago Lab School in 1953. He attended the University of Illinois and graduated from Roosevelt University in 1958 with a degree in accounting.

He served in the army in 1961 and was reactivated during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He received his MBA from University of Chicago in 1963 with a major in Mathematical Methods in Computers.

Bob's combination of creativity, math and communication skills led to a successful and fulfilling 35 year career at Sears and Sears Payment Systems. As Sears was making the transition from manual processing, he was at the forefront, developing and implementing electronic Data Processing System applications in Credit, Catalogue Distributions, and Inventory. He later worked on Prodigy, one of the first online in home computer networking systems formed by Sears, IBM and CBS. In 1984 he became director of corporate planning. He also engineered the first electronic filing of income tax transactions between the IRS and H & R Block.

In 1987 Bob became CEO of Sears Payment Systems (SPS), a company that processed private label credit cards. He took the company public (Paynet) in 1992. In 1998 SPS was sold to Associates Financial.

Bob was a natural sportsman, being a lettered basketball, tennis and track athlete in his youth, and an avid tennis player and golfer in adulthood. He left behind a museum's worth of golf and tennis trophies.



Bob had a passion for theatre and music that was demonstrated by his never-ending joyous singing of Broadway tunes. He and Sue spent summers under the stars at Ravinia. Bob also loved a good card game, playing cribbage with his grandkids, poker with his buddies, and couples bridge until late in life.

Bob had a strong sense of duty towards his community which developed into an active philanthropic life. With Sue, he not only gave financially to a broad variety of organizations, but also leant his time and expertise to their development. He served on the boards of many non-profits such as Apple Tree Theatre and Auditorium Theatre. Bob believed strongly in supporting education and equity. He served on the board of Roosevelt University, as well as organizations that offered scholarships to college such as the Phoenix Pact for North Lawndale College Prep. He also served on the board of Employee Connections, an organization that trains and finds employment for individuals in Lake County.

Most of all, Bob's humor and warmth will be missed. He loved sharing a joke with his friends and family. He was a gentle teaser with a sly smile.

In lieu of flowers remembrances to http://roosevelt.edu/give , would be appreciated.

Private graveside services are necessary. Family and friends that cannot attend the services can view them live Tuesday, December 8, 11 AM or anytime after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved