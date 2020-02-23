Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map

Robert Laurence Cavanaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Laurence Cavanaugh Obituary
Robert "Bob" Laurence Cavanaugh, age 71, Beloved wife of Pamela nee Forster, Dear son of the late Ray and Rayadele (Dolly) Cavanaugh, Loving brother of the late Edward (the late Kathleen) Cahill, Marcia Cahill Krol, the late Ray (Joyce) Cavanaugh, the late Adelaide "Terry" (the late Wayne) McGill, Carol Gunther, Mariellen (the late Robert) Bryja, Dear brother-in-law of Charles (Jean) Forster, Uncle Bob to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Avid Cubs fan and lover of cats and dogs. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a 10:00 Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday. Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Respiratory Health Association, Cubs Care or Berean Bible Students Church appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -