Robert "Bob" Laurence Cavanaugh, age 71, Beloved wife of Pamela nee Forster, Dear son of the late Ray and Rayadele (Dolly) Cavanaugh, Loving brother of the late Edward (the late Kathleen) Cahill, Marcia Cahill Krol, the late Ray (Joyce) Cavanaugh, the late Adelaide "Terry" (the late Wayne) McGill, Carol Gunther, Mariellen (the late Robert) Bryja, Dear brother-in-law of Charles (Jean) Forster, Uncle Bob to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Avid Cubs fan and lover of cats and dogs. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a 10:00 Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday. Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Respiratory Health Association, Cubs Care or Berean Bible Students Church appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020