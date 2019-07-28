|
|
Robert Lawrence Desatnick, 87, beloved husband of Margo Bennett, died on July 14, 2019, in Chicago. Bob will be much missed by his daughter Diane and son-in-law Rich, his son Rob and daughter-in-law Denise, former spouse, Nancy, and grandsons Nick and David. Loving father of the late Bruce Desatnick. Bob received his undergraduate degree from Franklin College, Franklin, IN, and his MBA from Washington University, St. Louis, MO. He started his corporate human resources career with General Electric, moving later into the international arena at Otis Elevator in Paris, Chase Manhattan Bank, New York, and McDonald's Corporation, Oak Brook, IL as Corporate Vice President of Human Resources Worldwide. Bob then launched his own consulting practice, expanding into customer service and quality management. Author of nine books on human resources, training, and customer relations, he also taught graduate courses at seven major universities. Bob was proud to be part of the Whiting High School (IN) team that won the 1948 state football championship. Private service. Memorial contributions may be made to at ., or 1.800.708.7644.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019