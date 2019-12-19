Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Robert Leo Melroy


1931 - 2019
Robert Leo Melroy, 88, of Arlington Heights, beloved husband of Dennie (nee Wolters); loving father of Theresa Melroy, Margaret (Kurt Pairitz) Melroy, Denise Melroy, and Sharon (Rob Kippenbrock) Melroy; loved grandfather of Carolyn (Derek Morris) Pairitz, Mark Pairitz, Alex, Noah, Claire, Rose Kippenbrock and Ruby Melroy; dear brother of Patricia Martin and the late David J. Visitation is Friday 10:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arl. Hts., IL. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph's Home in Palatine, IL (littlesistersofthepoorpalatine.org), or Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Arlington Heights, IL (olwparish.org) are appreciated. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
