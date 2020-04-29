Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Robert "Bob" Levi, passed away on April 26, loved son of the late Hugo and Miriam Levi; brother to Allan (Helene) Levi; husband to the late Barbara "Bobbi" Ticho; father to Michael (Erin) Levi and Douglas Levi; step-father to Karen (Dave) Eanet, Cyd (Tony) Otto and the late Terry Miller; grandfather to Zack, Sam and Hanna Levi, Jenna and Marissa Levi, Rand Miller, Lindsay (Una Sheridan) Eanet and Steve Eanet, and Hayley and Maddy Otto; uncle, cousin and friend of many. A lifelong Cubs fan, Bob was also a former professor of chemistry, a lover of classical music and opera, and was a self-proclaimed "punny" joke aficionado. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our family and friends, memorial service and shiva will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Highland Park Senior Center, 54 Laurel Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035. For information and to leave tributes and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020
